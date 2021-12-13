Advertisement

NCEL 12-11-2021

NCEL 12-11-2021
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Adams
Beaufort County drug arrest raises eyebrows
Ms. Mary returns to the grill at Harvey's in Greenville.
Community rallies for Greenville breakfast chef
Ex-phone company worker in NC convicted in cellphone scheme
Police investigate fatal Jacksonville shooting Saturday night
Ricky Etheridge Jr.
Man wanted for killing three people, including toddler, in Elizabeth City

Latest News

NCEL Winning Numbers for 12-11-21 11pm
NCEL 12-12-2021
NCEL 12/12/21
NC’s Roy Cooper elected to lead Democratic governors’ group
After fire’s containment, NC state park reopening to public