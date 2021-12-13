“Look at those Lights” Day 1

Are you ready to “Look at those Lights?”

It’s that time of year, and WITN is tracking down creative holiday displays in Eastern Carolina.

We’ve received all your fantastic nominations, and now it’s time to find the merriest and brightest.

Each day this week, WITN News at Sunrise will show you 2 nominees and explain what makes each display special.

Monday’s Choice number 1 is in the Pitt County town of Simpson on Plumosa Drive. If you’re a fan of the holiday classic movie, " A Christmas Story”, you’ll probably appreciate this display. It features the iconic leg lamp from the movie and of course there’s Ralphie in his pink bunny pajamas. The display also features classic holiday decorations including red ribbons and an illuminated wreath on the front door.

Choice number 2 is on Harrell Street in Greenville and features thousands of lights dancing in rhythm to classic holiday hits and popular movie songs. The display changes patterns and includes just about every color scheme you can think of. There’s also a sign to let viewers know which station to tune the radio into to enjoy the music along with the light show.

First-round voting runs until 7 p.m. each day.

Once all finalists are announced, the second round of voting begins and lasts until December 19 at 11:59 p.m.

The winner will be announced on Friday, December 24 on WITN News at 6 p.m.

The grand prize is $300. The runner-up receives $150.

“Look at those Lights” is sponsored by Crab Pot Christmas Trees.

