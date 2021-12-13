Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Frosty start Monday; Cool afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will be making its way over the Southeast over the next few days. This will not only keep our skies sunny, it will also keep our temperatures below average to start the week. Overnight lows to start the work week will also fall into the frosty upper 20s by sunrise Monday with low 30s early Tuesday.

Warmer weather will return to the East once the high sits over us and then slides towards the ocean. This will swing our winds around from the north to the southwest, creating a conveyer belt of warm air that will send temperatures back to the low 70s as we approach next weekend. The moderate-severe drought will only get worse as our next chance of rain will hold off until next weekend.

Monday

Sunny, calm and cool. Wind SW 2-6. High 59°. Overnight low: 31°.

Tuesday

Sunny and cool. High of 63°. Wind NW 4-8. Overnight low: 34°.

Wednesday

Staying sunny and cool. High of 65°. Wind N 3-7. Overnight low: 41°.

