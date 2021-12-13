Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Frosty start Monday; Cool afternoon

Temps will work back up to the 70s by late week
By Jim Howard
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will be making its way over the Southeast over the next few days. This will not only keep our skies sunny, it will also keep our temperatures below average to start the week. Overnight lows to start the work week will also fall into the frosty upper 20s by sunrise Monday with low 30s early Tuesday.

Warmer weather will return to the East once the high sits over us and then slides towards the ocean. This will swing our winds around from the north to the southwest, creating a conveyer belt of warm air that will send temperatures back to the low 70s as we approach next weekend. The moderate-severe drought will only get worse as our next chance of rain will hold off until next weekend.

Monday

Sunny, calm and cool. Wind SW 2-6. High 59°. Overnight low: 31°.

Tuesday

Sunny and cool. High of 63°. Wind NW 4-8. Overnight low: 34°.

Wednesday

Staying sunny and cool. High of 65°. Wind N 3-7. Overnight low: 41°.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal Jacksonville shooting Saturday night
Mitchell Adams
Beaufort County drug arrest raises eyebrows
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
Ex-phone company worker in NC convicted in cellphone scheme
Ricky Etheridge Jr.
Man wanted for killing three people, including toddler, in Elizabeth City

Latest News

Food box giveaway coming up in Onslow County
(Source: WALB)
Police: 2 killed, 4 hurt in Durham shooting
The Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center, better known as the ENCFCC, has...
New food commercialization center takes one step closer to opening
Holiday Blood Drive
American Red Cross to hold blood drive ahead of Christmas