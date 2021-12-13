Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Frosty sunrise then a sunny and cool Tuesday

Temps will work back up to the 70s by late week
By Phillip Williams
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will be making its way over the Southeast over the next few days. This will not only keep our skies dry, it will also keep our temperatures below average to start the week then above average late week. Overnight lows will dip to the low 30s early Tuesday for a frosty start.

Warmer weather will return to the East once the high pressure system over us slides east over the ocean. This will swing our winds around from the north to the southwest, creating a conveyer belt of warm air that will send temperatures back to the low 70s as we approach next weekend. The moderate-severe drought will only get worse as our next chance of rain will hold off until Sunday or Monday.

Tonight

Starry and seasonably cold. Wind Calm. Low 32°.

Tuesday

Sunny and cool. High of 62°. Wind NE 3-7. Overnight low: 36°.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High of 65°. Wind N 3-7. Overnight low: 41°.

