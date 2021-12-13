Advertisement

Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims

By Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gray Television is teaming with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that hit several states on Friday and Saturday.

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555. Message and data rates apply.

You can also donate online by clicking here. Your entire donation will go toward the disaster relief operation you select, and there are no administrative fees.

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland(WBRC)

The Salvation Army is allocating resources to the affected states after multiple tornadoes killed at least 75 people in several states, including at least 64 in Kentucky. Dozens are still unaccounted for.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 30 tornadoes touched down as a part of the Dec. 10-11 outbreak.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal Jacksonville shooting Saturday night
Ex-phone company worker in NC convicted in cellphone scheme
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
Mitchell Adams
Beaufort County drug arrest raises eyebrows
Two killed, four hurt in an overnight shooting in Durham.
Police: 2 killed, 4 hurt in Durham shooting

Latest News

The Jan. 6 House panel released a report detailing questions it has about documents provided by...
Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
William "Roddie" Bryan listens to opening statements in the trial of Greg McMichael and his...
Jan. 7 sentencing set for men convicted in Arbery killing
FILE - Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) is shown in action during...
NFL requiring COVID-19 booster shots by Dec. 27
Tornadoes cause devastation in Midwest.
Abnormal temperatures fueled tornado outbreak, meteorologist says
A desperate hunt is underway for dozens missing in the lethal tornado outbreak.
Desperate hunt for dozens missing in lethal tornado outbreak