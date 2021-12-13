Advertisement

Food box giveaway coming up in Onslow County

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Folks looking for a helping hand with food this holiday season have an event coming up.

Mount Carmel Helps, Inc. is holding a Holiday Harvest on Wheels Christmas Giveaway.

The event is happening at the Onslow County Fair Grounds at 146 Broadhurst Road on December 19th at 10 a.m.

Organizers are asking that everyone stay in their vehicles and to make sure that they have room in the trunk of their vehicles for the food boxes. They note that if the trunk is full they cannot put boxes onto the seats of cars.

