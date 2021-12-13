Advertisement

Eastern Carolina homeless shelter raising money by offering honor cards

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina homeless shelter is offering people the opportunity to give a unique gift that will give back to others.

The Community Crossroads Center in Greenville has its annual honor cards available to buy. The cards feature a new painting by North Carolina artist William Mangum each year.

The honor cards raise funds for shelters across the state. This year’s theme is “A New Way.”

People can buy individual cards for $5 each or 25 or more cards for $4 each.

Janet Moye, Community Crossroads Center acting director, says the cards are a great way to honor friends and family members with a gift in their name while also making a difference in the community.

One hundred percent of the funds raised by the honor cards goes to providing shelter and services to help homeless people get back on their feet.

