Deputies accuse Onslow County man of stealing from storage facility

Jesse Smith
Jesse Smith(Onslow)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing several charges surrounding stolen items from a storage facility.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that Jesse Smith, 34, was charged with 4 counts of felony larceny of a firearm, 5 counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Back on Dec. 9th, deputies investigated a suspicious man caught on a surveillance camera at Space Place Self Storage. One of the deputies spotted a man who looked like the one on surveillance. The man, later identified as Smith, ran away, but deputies were able to recover some of the items taken from the business before he did so.

Smith was later arrested on December 12th during a traffic stop.

Smith is being held on a $57,000 secured bond.

The man is a suspect in other storage unit facility break-ins, deputies said.

Police: 2 killed, 4 hurt in Durham shooting
