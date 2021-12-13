Carolina Panthers giving $10,000 Hometown Grant to Craven County Schools

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers and The Dairy Alliance is presenting Craven County Schools with a $10,000 Hometown Grant.

Fuel Up to Play 60, a youth wellness program, is a partner of the National Football League and National Dairy Council. The Carolina Panthers, on behalf of the NFL and North Carolina dairy farm families, is presenting the award to the school system Tuesday.

Fuel Up to Play 60 says the grant funds will be used to buy additional equipment for food service to offer healthy meals, like a protein bento box, and sports equipment like weights, balls, and cones to students to help them be active 60 minutes a day.

“Providing our student-athletes with the right fuel for peak athletic performance is important to us,” Lauren Weyand, Craven County Schools nutrition director said.

“Thank you Fuel Up to Play 60 for making these funds possible to give students access to power protein bento boxes!”

Fuel Up to Play 60 says since it began in 2009, the dairy farm families in the Carolinas have invested over $1 million to support the program in schools.

The check presentation for the grant will be Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Craven County Board of Education Work Session. It can also be accessed here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.