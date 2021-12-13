Advertisement

Canucks beat Hurricanes 2-1, extend win streak to 4 games

Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes, who outshot Vancouver 29-26. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press and Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) - Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser scored and the Vancouver Canucks extended their win streak to four games with a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Canucks are undefeated under new coach Bruce Boudreau.

Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes, who outshot Vancouver 29-26 as Carolina had its four-game win streak halted.

Thatcher Demko made 28 saves for Vancouver. Carolina’s Antti Raanta stopped 24 of 26 shots.

The Canes visit the Central Division’s top-ranked Minnesota Wild (19-8-1) Tuesday at 8 p.m.

