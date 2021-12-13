Advertisement

Burning ban lifted for all North Carolina counties

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Officials say a burning ban still in effect for 33 North Carolina counties in the wake of recent wildfires was lifted on Monday following weekend rainfall.

A news release from the N.C. Forest Service says a ban was imposed on Nov. 29 due to hazardous forest fire conditions. It was lifted for 67 other counties on Dec. 8.

As of noon Monday, burn permits are available statewide.

Residents can obtain a burn permit from any authorized permitting agent or online. All burn permits granted before the statewide burn ban were canceled when the ban became effective.

A valid permit must be obtained.

