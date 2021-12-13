Application period for HOPE rent and utility help program closing Dec. 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The application period for the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program will close at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17th.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the HOPE Program has available federal funding committed to applications in process and those expected in the week ahead.

The HOPE Program, according to the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency, a division of the DPS, “provides rent and utility assistance to low-income renters that are experiencing financial hardship due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.”

The office says the program helps prevent evictions and utility disconnections to promote housing stability.

The DPS says since opening in October 2020, HOPE has awarded $744 million to help 148,939 households and of that amount, $585 million has already been paid directly to landlords and utility companies statewide.

The U.S. Department of Treasury ranked the HOPE Program as number three in the nation for the number of households served and North Carolina overall as number six for the spending of federal Emergency Rental Assistance money.

The DPS says that because of an increase in applications since Thanksgiving, the HOPE Program expects to exhaust funds in the coming weeks and is thus closing the intake of applications to make sure eligible applications received by the deadline will be given the needed financial assistance.

“The HOPE Program has worked diligently to reach as many applicants as possible and has been watching the application volume carefully,” Laura Hogshead, N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency director said.

“The application period is closing sooner than expected to ensure eligible applicants who apply by the deadline will get the help they need.”

Renters can apply for the HOPE Program here or by calling 888-9ASK-HOPE (888-927-5467) by Friday, Dec. 17th at 6 p.m.

The HOPE Interactive Map shows a list of counties served by HOPE, local government programs, and tribal government programs. The DPS says the closing of the program’s application period does not impact federally funded local rent and utility assistance programs.

