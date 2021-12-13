American Red Cross to hold blood drive ahead of Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross is asking donors to give back this holiday season.

Preregistration has opened for the Dec. 22 blood drive in Greenville.

With the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to make appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.”

To register now, visit The American Red Cross webpage. All donors will receive a free long-sleeve t-shirt while supplies last.

“We strongly urge you to donate on Wednesday, December 22nd at our donor center located at 700 Cromwell Dr. We hope to see 40 donors to help us achieve our mission. We can’t thank WITN enough for sponsoring this blood drive and being a supporter of the American Red Cross mission.”

The blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 22 at 700 Cromwell Drive in Greenville.

