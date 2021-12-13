American Red Cross to hold blood drive ahead of Christmas
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross is asking donors to give back this holiday season.
Preregistration has opened for the Dec. 22 blood drive in Greenville.
To register now, visit The American Red Cross webpage. All donors will receive a free long-sleeve t-shirt while supplies last.
The blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 22 at 700 Cromwell Drive in Greenville.
