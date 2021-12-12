Advertisement

Wallace-Rose Hill battles hard but falls to Shelby in the state 2A football championship

WRH first state appearance since 2017
WRH football fell to Shelby in the state championship game
WRH football fell to Shelby in the state championship game(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL NCHSAA STATE 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

SHELBY 55, WALLACE-ROSE HILL 34

Kanye Roberts ran for all 5 touchdowns for WRH. He finished the season with 58 touchdowns which is the 3rd most in a season in NCHSAA history.

“MOST TOUCHDOWNS (SEASON) 1) T.A. McLendon Albemarle 71 2001 2) Kevin Parks West Rowan 59 2009 3) Reggie Gallaspy S. Guilford 54 2014 T4) Mike Atkinson Princeton 49 1980 T4) Vishone Kennion East Duplin 49 1997 6) Nick Maddox A.L. Brown 45 1998″

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ms. Mary returns to the grill at Harvey's in Greenville.
Community rallies for Greenville breakfast chef
Mitchell Adams
Beaufort County drug arrest raises eyebrows
Ricky Etheridge Jr.
Man wanted for killing three people, including toddler, in Elizabeth City
Phone scammers in Eastern Carolina pose as law enforcement
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office asked for help in identifying two theft suspects.
Authorities need help identifying theft suspects

Latest News

Wallace-Rose Hill vs Shelby
Wallace-Rose Hill vs Shelby
Tarboro vs Mitchell County
Tarboro vs Mitchell County
TARBORO 28, MITCHELL COUNTY 7, 1A STATE FINAL
Tarboro claims NCHSAA 1A Football title, 2nd state title this year after winning in the spring
ROSE FALLS TO DUDLEY IN STATE FINAL
J.H. Rose falls to Dudley in state class 3A football championship