Police investigate fatal Jacksonville shooting Saturday night

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.

At approximately 8:48 PM on Saturday, December 11, 2021, Jacksonville Police responded to a report of a subject that had been shot at the residence of 101 Summercreek Dr.

When officers arrived, they discovered one man has been shot and killed inside of the residence.

“At this time the victim’s name is being held pending next of kin notification,” said Capt. Mike Capps. “This investigation is still ongoing and detectives are continuing to follow up on several leads.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective Kymberly Schott at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938- 3273.

Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Refer to Case 19-02298 when calling or texting about this case.

