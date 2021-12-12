Advertisement

Ex-phone company worker in NC convicted in cellphone scheme

(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021
NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) - Federal government prosecutors say a former telephone company worker has been convicted of using stolen personal information to sell expensive phones on the black market.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh said that Alejandro Garlynn Williams was found guilty on Friday on 21 counts of conspiracy, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft at the close of a trial.

Sentencing will occur later.

The government says Williams and a co-conspirator hatched a scheme whereby his cohort passed along personal information to Williams, who worked at an AT&T store in Fayetteville. That’s when phones were issued and sold elsewhere.

AT&T generated more than $85,000 in losses.

