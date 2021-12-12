Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Showers exit this morning; Breezy afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Last night’s front will clear the coast late this morning, leaving us with dry and sunny weather for the next 6-7 days. High pressure will increase from the west as the front pushes deeper into the Atlantic. While the center of the high sits to our west, a north-northwesterly breeze will usher in colder air. Highs for today and tomorrow will hold slightly below our seasonal average, reaching the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows to start the work week will also fall to December levels, dropping to the mid 30s both Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

Warmer weather will return to the East once the high sits over us and then slides towards the ocean. This will swing our winds around from the north to the southwest, creating a conveyer belt of warm air that will send temperatures back to the low 70s as we approach next weekend. The moderate-severe drought will only get worse as our next chance of rain will hold off until next weekend.

Sunday

Early AM rain exiting midmorning. Clouds decreasing quickly through afternoon. High of 54. Wind: NNW10 G15.

Monday

Mostly sunny and cool. Wind N 5-10. High 58.

Tuesday

Sunny and cool. High of 62. Wind NW 4-8.

