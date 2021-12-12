Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Showers exit this morning; Breezy afternoon

Temperatures will take a tumble from yesterday’s mid 70 highs
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Last night’s front will clear the coast late this morning, leaving us with dry and sunny weather for the next 6-7 days. High pressure will increase from the west as the front pushes deeper into the Atlantic. While the center of the high sits to our west, a north-northwesterly breeze will usher in colder air. Highs for today and tomorrow will hold slightly below our seasonal average, reaching the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows to start the work week will also fall to December levels, dropping to the mid 30s both Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

Warmer weather will return to the East once the high sits over us and then slides towards the ocean. This will swing our winds around from the north to the southwest, creating a conveyer belt of warm air that will send temperatures back to the low 70s as we approach next weekend. The moderate-severe drought will only get worse as our next chance of rain will hold off until next weekend.

Sunday

Early AM rain exiting midmorning. Clouds decreasing quickly through afternoon. High of 54. Wind: NNW10 G15.

Monday

Mostly sunny and cool. Wind N 5-10. High 58.

Tuesday

Sunny and cool. High of 62. Wind NW 4-8.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ms. Mary returns to the grill at Harvey's in Greenville.
Community rallies for Greenville breakfast chef
Mitchell Adams
Beaufort County drug arrest raises eyebrows
Ricky Etheridge Jr.
Man wanted for killing three people, including toddler, in Elizabeth City
Phone scammers in Eastern Carolina pose as law enforcement
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office asked for help in identifying two theft suspects.
Authorities need help identifying theft suspects

Latest News

Youth choir presents winter concert Sunday
Greenville Choral Society presents winter concert on Sunday
Police investigate fatal Jacksonville shooting Saturday night
NCEL 12-11-21
Wallace-Rose Hill vs Shelby
Wallace-Rose Hill vs Shelby