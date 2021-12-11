Advertisement

No. 2 NC State rolls over Pitt 89-54 in ACC opener

NC State basketball
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Raina Perez and Camille Hobby scored 15 points each to lead No. 2 North Carolina State over Pittsburgh 89-54 in the ACC opener for both teams.

Perez made three 3-pointers, and the Wolfpack shot 47% from beyond the arc.

Hobby scored all of her points in 12 minutes.

NC State has won nine straight since opening the season with a loss to top-ranked South Carolina.

Diamond Johnson scored 10 points for the Wolfpack.

Elissa Cunane finished with nine points and 12 rebounds as NC State held a 51-37 advantage on the boards.

