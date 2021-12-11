Morehead City radiothon raises $45k for kids for Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The radio stations of Inner Banks Media held a radiothon on Friday where $45,000 was raised for kids for Christmas.

“This was our first event of this kind in Carteret County”, president Henry Hinton said. “We didn’t know what to expect but we were absolutely blown away at the response. It is obvious that people want to step and help others who are less fortunate at Christmastime”.

Listeners of Talk 96.3 WRHT, 107.9 WNCT, and 94.1 Groovin Oldies gave money and new toys all day on Friday at the event held in front of the Mike Toler Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership.

This is the second radiothon Inner Banks Media hosted. There was another radiothon in Greenville last week and the two week total raised by the Inner Banks stations is more than $102,000 and counting, according to Inner Banks Media.

Inner Banks Media said the fundraising efforts will continue.

