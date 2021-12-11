Advertisement

Morehead City radiothon raises $45k for kids for Christmas

Friday's Morehead City Radiothon raised $45,000 for kids for Christmas.
Friday's Morehead City Radiothon raised $45,000 for kids for Christmas.(Inner Banks Media)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The radio stations of Inner Banks Media held a radiothon on Friday where $45,000 was raised for kids for Christmas.

“This was our first event of this kind in Carteret County”, president Henry Hinton said. “We didn’t know what to expect but we were absolutely blown away at the response. It is obvious that people want to step and help others who are less fortunate at Christmastime”.

Listeners of Talk 96.3 WRHT, 107.9 WNCT, and 94.1 Groovin Oldies gave money and new toys all day on Friday at the event held in front of the Mike Toler Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership.

This is the second radiothon Inner Banks Media hosted. There was another radiothon in Greenville last week and the two week total raised by the Inner Banks stations is more than $102,000 and counting, according to Inner Banks Media.

Inner Banks Media said the fundraising efforts will continue.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ms. Mary returns to the grill at Harvey's in Greenville.
Community rallies for Greenville breakfast chef
Mitchell Adams
Beaufort County drug arrest raises eyebrows
Ricky Etheridge Jr.
Man wanted for killing three people, including toddler, in Elizabeth City
Phone scammers in Eastern Carolina pose as law enforcement
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office asked for help in identifying two theft suspects.
Authorities need help identifying theft suspects

Latest News

Police investigate fatal Jacksonville shooting Saturday night
NCEL 12-11-21
Wallace-Rose Hill vs Shelby
Wallace-Rose Hill vs Shelby
Tarboro vs Mitchell County
Tarboro vs Mitchell County
Powerball 12-11-21