Advertisement

Kings’ Fox misses 2 free throws to give Hornets 124-123 win

(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Sacramento Kings’ three-game winning streak ended Friday night after a frantic ending when De’Aaron Fox missed two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to give the Charlotte Hornets a 124-123 victory.

Charlotte rookie James Bouknight poured in a career-high 24 points on six 3-pointers, while Miles Bridges added 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Kelly Oubre had 22 points.

The Hornets were missing seven players out due to illness and NBA health and safety protocols.

Fox had 31 points to lead the Kings, and Terence Davis had 19.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Adams
Beaufort County drug arrest raises eyebrows
Ricky Etheridge Jr.
Man wanted for killing three people, including toddler, in Elizabeth City
Welfare check leads to death investigation in Plymouth
Omicron variant
COVID-19 Omicron variant found in Charlotte
Ms. Mary returns to the grill at Harvey's in Greenville.
Community rallies for Greenville breakfast chef

Latest News

ROSE FALLS TO DUDLEY IN STATE FINAL
J.H. Rose falls to Dudley in state class 3A football championship
ROSE FALLS TO DUDLEY IN STATE FINAL
Rose falls to Dudley in the 3A State Championship
NC State basketball
No. 2 NC State rolls over Pitt 89-54 in ACC opener
Wallace-Rose Hill football has faced down more adversity than most, it’s why the 10-seeded...
Wallace-Rose Hill football has faced down more adversity than most, it’s why the 10-seeded Bulldogs are heading to the state game