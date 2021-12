HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -The city of Havelock is set to have their Christmas parade, “Candyland Christmas” Saturday.

According to the cities Facebook page, the event will start at 10:00 a.m. on Highway 70 near Shepard Street and end at Cunningham Boulevard by city hall.

The city also says all parade lanes will be closed to traffic.

