Eastern North Carolina holiday events happening on Saturday

By Tayvion Darden
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
A variety of holiday events are happening across the Eastern Region to benefit local organizations and spread holiday cheer.

  • In Greenville- The Build Black MVMT is hosting a vendor holiday event on Saturday. The event will show case and selling of goods and services. The event is from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center. Building Black MVMT primary goal is to uplift and accelerate the community, the culture and small black businesses.
  • The Christ Episcopal Church is hosting it’s 22nd Annual Cookie Walk at the Harrison Center on 311 Street on Saturday. The event starts at 10 a.m. and guest can enjoy live music and homemade cookies. All proceeds from the Cookie Walk will be donated to local Eastern North Carolina charities.
  • In New Bern- A gift and fall home expo is returning to the Riverfront Convention Center. The Expo will feature over 100 vendors showcasing their products and services. Guest can purchase gifts and shop for home remodeling and decor. The expo is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with admission of $3.

