WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Gud2ThaSoul, a local food and delivery service is hosting a community day on Saturday.

The community event will feature free food and drinks, gift for children 10 years and younger, a bouncy house and pictures with Santa Claus.

The event is from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Market Street in Washington.

