Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Blustery winds send temps into 70s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A few showers have been sticking to the coast to start the day, a pattern that will slowly fall apart this afternoon. As winds speed up today, temperatures will skyrocket. Highs are likely to hit the low to mid 70s. A few locations (shown below) could see records matched or broken today. Wind speeds will range between 10 to 20 mph sustained over the second half of the day, coming in from the southwest.

A band of rain will arrive around midnight tonight for inland areas and progress toward the coast. Rain will end inland a little after sunrise Sunday and end on the coast by mid morning Sunday. Skies will clear by late morning inland and during the early afternoon on the coast. Cooler breezes will blow Sunday with most seeing highs in the 50s. Dry weather will extend through the upcoming work week.

Here are the record highs currently in the books for today.

Current Record Highs Saturday (WITN)

Beginning Monday, high pressure will take control in the East. The sun will be shining and temperatures will continually warm throughout the week from 50s Monday to near 70 by Friday.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a brief shower possible. Rain chance 20%. Wind: SE 5 Temperatures holding steady or slowly rising through the 50s.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, warmer and windy with a high of 76. Rain chances less than 20% during the day, rising to 60% by midnight. Wind: S15 G20.

Sunday

Early AM rain exiting midmorning. Clouds decreasing throughout afternoon. High of 59. Wind: N10 G15.

Monday

Mostly sunny and cool. Wind N 5-10. High 56.

