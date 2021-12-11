Advertisement

Breakfast fundraiser to raise money for charter school library

Tiller School is raising money for a book vending machine for students.
Tiller School is raising money for a book vending machine for students.(Tiller School)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A breakfast benefit featuring Santa Claus is happening on Saturday for Tiller School to raise money for a book vending machine. The charter school doesn’t have a library and decided to supply books for students to better their education.

The breakfast fundraiser is from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Blackbeard’s Grill and Steam Bar on 1644 Live Oak St.

Blackbeard’s is donating 100-percent of the profit made to Tiller School.

