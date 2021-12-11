Advertisement

Benefit concert and car auction to support deputy injured in line of duty

Deputy Zach Bellingham with his dog
Deputy Zach Bellingham with his dog(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A concert with a car auction is being held for Zachary Bellingham, the Craven County sheriff’s deputy injured in the line of duty last fall.

Riverside Automotive Group’s Mitsubishi operative donated a car to be auctioned off Saturday at the benefit concert.

The While Umbrella Group is set to put on the benefit concert Saturday at the New Bern Fairgrounds where the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage will be auctioned off along with other prizes.

Event organizers say the I-42 Band with Bryan Mayer and Brook McBride and the Brook McBride Band will preform at the event. Tickets are $25.

Organizers also say all ticket purchases will go through Friends of the Craven County sheriff’s office.

