Authorities need help identifying theft suspects

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for help identifying people they say is involved in a multi-state theft ring.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook on Friday two photos that they say are two suspects who have been going to various dive shops and fraudulently purchasing dive computers since October.

“These suspects are using different credit cards belonging to different victims who they have somehow obtained all of their financial information,” the sheriff’s office said. “On 11/30/2021, three dives shops were victimized in North Carolina, and two in Onslow County.”

The sheriff’s office said one man appears to be between the ages of 25-28, between 5′10-5′11 in height, light build with a medium light skin complexation. He was wearing a navy blue baseball cap, long sleeve dress shirt with a light blue collared shirt underneath and blue dress slacks. His hair was long and pulled in a ponytail but was not in dreads.

The second man is described to be around the age of 40 with a large build, medium complexion and short hair. He was wearing a baseball style blue cap, navy blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office or leave a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.