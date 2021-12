GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Anit’s Mexican restaurant will host youtuber Raina Huang for their 7th anniversary celebration.

The restaurant says Huang will arrive at the restaurant around 1:00 p.m. to participate in their 7lb burrito challenge.

Anit’s invites anyone who wants to attend the show to participate in the event to contact them.

