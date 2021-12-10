Welfare check leads to death investigation in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are investigating a death.

Plymouth Police Chief Willie Williams tells WITN that the body of Louis Serrano, 49, was discovered by officers Monday night.

Williams said officers were called around 9:14 for a welfare check at Serrano’s home on Washington Street when they found him.

We’re told Serrano’s cause of death is undetermined at this time and that investigators are waiting on autopsy results.

