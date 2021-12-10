Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Windy and warmer Saturday then rain Saturday Night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A few showers have been making their way through the East but will continue to be light and isolated through the rest of the night. Temperatures are likely to hold in the 50s inland and low 60s on the coast. Some light fog is likely inland overnight. Saturday will be windy, warmer, and mostly cloudy. Saturday evening we’ll be watching a cold front approach from the west.

A band of rain is likely to arrive from the west around midnight Saturday Night for inland areas and progress toward the coast. Rain will end inland around sunrise Sunday and end on the coast by mid morning Sunday. Skies will clear by late morning inland and during the early afternoon on the coast. Cooler breezes will blow Sunday with most seeing highs in the 50s.

Here are the record highs currently in the books for Saturday. These values may be challenged Saturday afternoon.

Current Record Highs Saturday (WITN)

Beginning Monday, high pressure will take control in the East. The sun will be shining and temperatures will continually warm throughout the week from 50s Monday to near 70 by Friday.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a brief shower possible. Rain chance 20%. Wind: SE 5 Temperatures holding steady or slowly rising through the 50s.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, warmer and windy with a high of 76. Rain chances less than 20% during the day, rising to 60% by midnight. Wind: S15 G20.

Sunday

Early AM rain exiting midmorning. Clouds decreasing throughout afternoon. High of 59. Wind: N10 G15.

Monday

Mostly sunny and cool. Wind N 5-10. High 56.

