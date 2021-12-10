Saving Graces: Kai

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Kai.

Volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines say she has a loving and calm personality but loves to play as well! They say she would do best in a home without kids and prefers a quiet home.

Volunteers say she adjusts well to new settings and is the perfect kitty companion.

If you’re interested in Kai, they are meeting potential adopters by appointment only. You can apply online.

