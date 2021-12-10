Advertisement

Phone scammers in Eastern Carolina pose as law enforcement

By Deric Rush
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman was a victim of a phone scam that cost her $4,000.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a scammer has been going around posing as deputies and asking potential victims for money.

“They’ll find the names of personnel, real people that work at sheriff’s offices,” Craven County Maj. David McFadyen says. “They’ll spoof a number, a local number and they will call, tell [them] that they missed a court date, that they have a warrant for their arrest and the only way they can keep from being arrested is to pay money.”

McFadyen says these calls have become more sophisticated and harder to trace because the scammers often operate in groups and use burner phones so the calls can’t be traced.

The major offers some important advice to people who may receive scam calls, saying:

“Law enforcement officers will never ask a citizen legitimately to pay money over a telephone and certainly never ask them to pay it using a credit card or especially gift cards.”

Maj. David McFadyen, Craven County Sheriff’s Office

McFadyen encourages people who receive a scam call to take the person’s name, disconnect the call, and call a verified law enforcement number to have the issue investigated.

The Federal Trade Commission says it has received about 1.4 million fraud complaints in the first three quarters of this year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Adams
Beaufort County drug arrest raises eyebrows
Ricky Etheridge Jr.
Man wanted for killing three people, including toddler, in Elizabeth City
Welfare check leads to death investigation in Plymouth
Omicron variant
COVID-19 Omicron variant found in Charlotte
Ms. Mary returns to the grill at Harvey's in Greenville.
Community rallies for Greenville breakfast chef

Latest News

DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
Anit’s Mexican restaurant hosts Raina Huang
Deputy Zach Bellingham with his dog
Benefit concert and car auction to support deputy injured in line of duty
Eastern North Carolina holiday events happening on Saturday
Tiller School is raising money for a book vending machine for students.
Breakfast fundraiser to raise money for charter school library