Phone scammers in Eastern Carolina pose as law enforcement

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman was a victim of a phone scam that cost her $4,000.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a scammer has been going around posing as deputies and asking potential victims for money.

“They’ll find the names of personnel, real people that work at sheriff’s offices,” Craven County Maj. David McFadyen says. “They’ll spoof a number, a local number and they will call, tell [them] that they missed a court date, that they have a warrant for their arrest and the only way they can keep from being arrested is to pay money.”

McFadyen says these calls have become more sophisticated and harder to trace because the scammers often operate in groups and use burner phones so the calls can’t be traced.

The major offers some important advice to people who may receive scam calls, saying:

“Law enforcement officers will never ask a citizen legitimately to pay money over a telephone and certainly never ask them to pay it using a credit card or especially gift cards.”

McFadyen encourages people who receive a scam call to take the person’s name, disconnect the call, and call a verified law enforcement number to have the issue investigated.

The Federal Trade Commission says it has received about 1.4 million fraud complaints in the first three quarters of this year.

