One arrested, another sought for Onslow County armed robbery

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One man is under arrest and another is wanted for an armed robbery that happened earlier this week.

Onslow County deputies say two people were robbed on Wood Road in Midway Park on Tuesday.

Deputies learned the two men involved threw their guns in the woods before deputies arrived.

They found Jahquez Meadows-White and Jalen Faison a short time later in a vehicle. A K-9 was able to find an AR-15 rifle and a stolen .40 caliber handgun.

The two were originally charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Faison, who is from Warsaw, managed to bond out on those charges.

On Thursday, deputies were able to bring more charges against the pair for the robbery.

Meadows-White was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny, while deputies continue to search for Faison.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.