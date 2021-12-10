Advertisement

One arrested, another sought for Onslow County armed robbery

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One man is under arrest and another is wanted for an armed robbery that happened earlier this week.

Onslow County deputies say two people were robbed on Wood Road in Midway Park on Tuesday.

Deputies learned the two men involved threw their guns in the woods before deputies arrived.

They found Jahquez Meadows-White and Jalen Faison a short time later in a vehicle. A K-9 was able to find an AR-15 rifle and a stolen .40 caliber handgun.

The two were originally charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Faison, who is from Warsaw, managed to bond out on those charges.

On Thursday, deputies were able to bring more charges against the pair for the robbery.

Meadows-White was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny, while deputies continue to search for Faison.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Adams
Beaufort County drug arrest raises eyebrows
Ricky Etheridge Jr.
Man wanted for killing three people, including toddler, in Elizabeth City
Welfare check leads to death investigation in Plymouth
Omicron variant
COVID-19 Omicron variant found in Charlotte
Ms. Mary returns to the grill at Harvey's in Greenville.
Community rallies for Greenville breakfast chef

Latest News

Anit’s Mexican restaurant hosts Raina Huang
Deputy Zach Bellingham with his dog
Benefit concert and car auction to support deputy injured in line of duty
Eastern North Carolina holiday events happening on Saturday
Tiller School is raising money for a book vending machine for students.
Breakfast fundraiser to raise money for charter school library
Gud2ThaSoul is hosting a community day starting at 12 p.m.
Community event happening in Washington Saturday