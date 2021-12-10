Advertisement

Nutcracker Ballet raises money for Children’s Miracle Network

By Liz Bateson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dancers are leaping into the holiday season to help kids in need.

Dance Art Theatre’s Nutcracker Ballet is returning to the stage for its 29th year. The show is back in-person after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The 115 person cast will feature dancers donned in colorful costumes as they explore the dreams of Marie and her Nutcracker Prince.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Children’s Miracle Network. Artistic Director Sherryl Tipton says it’s a great reminder of what the holiday season is really about.

The performances over the years have raised more than $250,000 dollars for the Children’s Miracle Network.

The show runs Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Wright Auditorium on ECU’s campus.

Nutcracker returns to ECU stage
