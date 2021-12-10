Advertisement

N.C. State beats Bethune-Cookman 65-48; next up No. 1 Purdue

NC State basketball
NC State basketball
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Dereon Seabron had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Terquavion Smith added 14 points, and North Carolina State beat Bethune-Cookman 65-48.

N.C. State closed the game on a 10-2 run as Bethune-Cookman missed seven straight shots in the final six minutes.

Both teams shot less than 40% from the field. Jericole Hellems finished with 13 points for N.C. State, which faces No. 1 Purdue on Sunday in Brooklyn, N.Y. at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

Seabron recorded his sixth double-double of the season. Joe French scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half and Dylan Robertson added 10 points for Bethune-Cookman.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeastern High School
SHERIFF: Student on bus found with AK-47 pistol, loaded 30-round magazine
Justin Mizell
Plymouth man sentenced to prison on stalking, other charges in Pitt County
Jeremiah Cephus
UPDATE: Washington police locate missing 6-year-old boy with autism
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Three players tested positive just days before the state championship game.
NCHSAA: Wallace-Rose Hill football team dealing with 3 positive COVID-19 tests ahead of state championship

Latest News

Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes to extend his point streak to four...
Aho’s 2nd of game lifts Hurricanes over Flames 2-1 in OT
Tarboro prepares for 5th straight state final
Tarboro calls championship week practice “business with a smile” as they prepare for 5th straight state football final appearance
Tarboro calls championship week practice “business with a smile”
NCHSAA: Wallace-Rose Hill football team dealing with 3 positive COVID-19 tests ahead of state championship