Mobile network company donates STEM kits to elementary school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Representatives from U.S. Cellular made a donation to an Eastern Carolina school Friday.

The representatives delivered $500 worth of STEM kits to a fourth-grade class at Lakeforest Elementary School. The company worked with local team members to learn the needs of the community.

U.S. Cellular reached out to Lakeforest Elementary School to obtain the school’s ideal wish list. The science, technology, engineering, and math kits consisted of a planetary model, math equipment, and a circuitry board.

“It makes us feel great to give back to the community. The kids were super excited to get the STEM kits for Mrs. Nelson’s class and I know they will put them to good use.”

U.S. Cellular also gave the Ronald McDonald House $500 worth of multiuse chargers for families staying there. The gifts are among more than 70 donations the company will make to help connect with its local communities during the holiday season.

