Advertisement

Mobile network company donates STEM kits to elementary school

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Representatives from U.S. Cellular made a donation to an Eastern Carolina school Friday.

The representatives delivered $500 worth of STEM kits to a fourth-grade class at Lakeforest Elementary School. The company worked with local team members to learn the needs of the community.

U.S. Cellular reached out to Lakeforest Elementary School to obtain the school’s ideal wish list. The science, technology, engineering, and math kits consisted of a planetary model, math equipment, and a circuitry board.

U.S. Cellular also gave the Ronald McDonald House $500 worth of multiuse chargers for families staying there. The gifts are among more than 70 donations the company will make to help connect with its local communities during the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Adams
Beaufort County drug arrest raises eyebrows
Ricky Etheridge Jr.
Man wanted for killing three people, including toddler, in Elizabeth City
Welfare check leads to death investigation in Plymouth
Omicron variant
COVID-19 Omicron variant found in Charlotte
Ms. Mary returns to the grill at Harvey's in Greenville.
Community rallies for Greenville breakfast chef

Latest News

DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
Anit’s Mexican restaurant hosts Raina Huang
Deputy Zach Bellingham with his dog
Benefit concert and car auction to support deputy injured in line of duty
Eastern North Carolina holiday events happening on Saturday
Tiller School is raising money for a book vending machine for students.
Breakfast fundraiser to raise money for charter school library