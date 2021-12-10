Man wanted for killing three people, including toddler, in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is wanted for last week’s murder of three people, including a child, in Elizabeth City.

Ricky Etheridge, Jr. is named in warrants for killing 18-year-old Jaquan White, 39-year-old Takeyia Berry, and 3-year-old Allura Pledger.

The murders happened last Friday at Perry and Jordan streets. A total of six people were shot.

Police say the 34-year-old Etheridge is considered armed and dangerous.

A records check shows Etheridge has a criminal record dating back to 2007. Convictions include several drug charges, and two for assault by pointing a gun.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts should call the police at 252-335-5555.

