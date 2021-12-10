J.H. Rose players celebrated ahead of state championship game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A huge sendoff was given Friday before the state title game.

Teachers, students, and administrators lined the hallway of J.H. Rose High School to give the football team a special sendoff.

People held up signs, the marching band played music, and the football team paraded down the hallway as everyone cheered on.

“It means a lot. We came a long way. The teachers and the community is supporting us, everyone is cheering on the kids.”

J.H. Rose is facing off against Dudley High School Friday night at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.