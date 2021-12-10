Advertisement

J.H. Rose players celebrated ahead of state championship game

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A huge sendoff was given Friday before the state title game.

Teachers, students, and administrators lined the hallway of J.H. Rose High School to give the football team a special sendoff.

People held up signs, the marching band played music, and the football team paraded down the hallway as everyone cheered on.

J.H. Rose is facing off against Dudley High School Friday night at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

