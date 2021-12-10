Advertisement

Havelock police continue to investigate deadly pedestrian crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police continue to investigate a deadly pedestrian accident that killed a 70-year-old woman on Thursday.

Havelock police said it happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Holly Drive and Coral Bell Lane in the Slocum Housing area.

Alice Witten, of Havelock, died at the scene.

Police say Tyler Walker, 20, a Marine stationed at Cherry Point, was driving the vehicle that struck Witten.

Investigators have been in contact with District Attorney Scott Thomas and so far no charges have been filed against the Marine.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call Havelock police at 252-447-1111.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeastern High School
SHERIFF: Student on bus found with AK-47 pistol, loaded 30-round magazine
Justin Mizell
Plymouth man sentenced to prison on stalking, other charges in Pitt County
Jeremiah Cephus
UPDATE: Washington police locate missing 6-year-old boy with autism
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Three players tested positive just days before the state championship game.
NCHSAA: Wallace-Rose Hill football team dealing with 3 positive COVID-19 tests ahead of state championship

Latest News

Firefighters deal with a fire at a home Cedar Fork Church Road.
Duplin County home destroyed in Thursday fire
A WITN viewer provided us with video of the bus taking off.
VIDEO: Man drives off with stolen school bus with officer on board
View video shows law enforcement closing in on a school bus before the driver takes off.
Man takes off in Fayetteville school bus
Nutcracker Ballet
Nutcracker Ballet raises money for Children’s Miracle Network