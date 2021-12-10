Havelock police continue to investigate deadly pedestrian crash

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police continue to investigate a deadly pedestrian accident that killed a 70-year-old woman on Thursday.

Havelock police said it happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Holly Drive and Coral Bell Lane in the Slocum Housing area.

Alice Witten, of Havelock, died at the scene.

Police say Tyler Walker, 20, a Marine stationed at Cherry Point, was driving the vehicle that struck Witten.

Investigators have been in contact with District Attorney Scott Thomas and so far no charges have been filed against the Marine.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call Havelock police at 252-447-1111.

