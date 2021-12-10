Greenville Utilities donates blankets to help seniors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Utilities Commission made a donation Friday morning to help keep Pitt County residents warm.

Early in the morning, the GUC dropped off over 100 blankets to the Pitt County Council on Aging. This is the third year the company made this donation to help out seniors in Pitt County.

Organizers say giving blankets to people in need may help them cut costs on expensive bills during the cold months.

During the summer, Greenville Utilities gave fans to the Pitt County Council on Aging.

“We always like to partner with the Council on Aging. Anytime we can provide them with something that is useful like a blanket to stay warm during the wintertime.”

“The blankets came in perfect time even if there are resources to help seniors pay utility bills. They still like to reduce overall cost,” says Rich Zeck, Pitt County Council on Aging executive director.

Zeck tells WITN the Council on Aging is always looking for volunteers, especially around the holidays and cold months, to help deliver meals for its Meals on Wheels program.

That program helps feed seniors in the Pitt County area who may need help. Anyone who would like to volunteer can call the Pitt County Council on Aging at 252-752-1717.

