Advertisement

Firefighters save dog from frozen pond

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog is back with its rightful owner after firefighters rescued him from a frozen pond in upstate New York.

Tux the border collie needed help Wednesday morning after his legs fell through the ice and he couldn’t get out of the water.

Firefighters suited up with their gear along with safety cables and broke the ice to meet up with the struggling dog.

They carried him to shore, dried him off, warmed him up and reunited him with his grateful owner.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeastern High School
SHERIFF: Student on bus found with AK-47 pistol, loaded 30-round magazine
Justin Mizell
Plymouth man sentenced to prison on stalking, other charges in Pitt County
Jeremiah Cephus
UPDATE: Washington police locate missing 6-year-old boy with autism
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Three players tested positive just days before the state championship game.
NCHSAA: Wallace-Rose Hill football team dealing with 3 positive COVID-19 tests ahead of state championship

Latest News

The organization that governs Quebec's maple syrup producers have been stockpiling gallons of...
Canada taps into maple syrup reserve
The 15-year-old will graduate from UNLV on Dec. 14, becoming the youngest student to walk the...
15-year-old becomes youngest student to graduate from UNLV ever
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
US consumer inflation up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982
A WITN viewer provided us with video of the bus taking off.
VIDEO: Man drives off with stolen school bus with officer on board