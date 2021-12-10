Advertisement

Eastern Carolina expert shares toy safety recommendations for the holidays

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas is right around the corner and experts say it is important to keep safety in mind when buying toys for children.

Ellen Walston, Vidant Medical Center injury prevention program coordinator says this year some toys might be hard to find. However, safety must be kept in mind when buying toys for children, especially small children, Walston stresses.

Walston showed WITN some toys Friday that may be harmful to children due to different hazards. For example, some toys are small and have lots of pieces which could pose a choking hazard for small children.

She says it is important to buy age-appropriate toys for children and that the age ranges are typically listed on a toy’s box.

Walston adds that if someone is buying or gifting a bike, a helmet should always be included.

