Eastern Carolina economic development organization announces new location

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development announced its new location on Thursday.

The organization will now have its own building at the old train depot in Jacksonville at the top of Riverwalk Park on Court Street.

JOED has been in operation for 50 years. However, “We’ve kind of been one place or another and jumping around from one place to the other,” Royce Bennett, committee member and Onslow County commissioner said.

Bennett and community members helped to fund the building renovation.

“The city manager Dr. Woodruff actually came in here and did some of the painting on the inside. The community pulling together to make this happen — and seeing it come to fruition — that is really cool,” Jeff Clark, JOED chairman said.

“Everyone’s playing a crucial part and the community here is actually coming together at a crucial time,” Susan Ramsey of Express Employment Professionals said.

“I think everyone after COVID is really ready to move forward in life and I think we’ve all kind of realized that we need each other.”

The organization says it hopes the new location will help further its efforts in improving the economy in Jacksonville and provide a spark to the downtown area.

“The work that JOED’s done to try to bring in new businesses... When we make the downtown better, it’s going to make all of Onslow County better.”

