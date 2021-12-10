Advertisement

Eastern Carolina economic development organization announces new location

By Deric Rush
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development announced its new location on Thursday.

The organization will now have its own building at the old train depot in Jacksonville at the top of Riverwalk Park on Court Street.

JOED has been in operation for 50 years. However, “We’ve kind of been one place or another and jumping around from one place to the other,” Royce Bennett, committee member and Onslow County commissioner said.

Bennett and community members helped to fund the building renovation.

“The city manager Dr. Woodruff actually came in here and did some of the painting on the inside. The community pulling together to make this happen — and seeing it come to fruition — that is really cool,” Jeff Clark, JOED chairman said.

“Everyone’s playing a crucial part and the community here is actually coming together at a crucial time,” Susan Ramsey of Express Employment Professionals said.

The organization says it hopes the new location will help further its efforts in improving the economy in Jacksonville and provide a spark to the downtown area.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeastern High School
SHERIFF: Student on bus found with AK-47 pistol, loaded 30-round magazine
Justin Mizell
Plymouth man sentenced to prison on stalking, other charges in Pitt County
Jeremiah Cephus
UPDATE: Washington police locate missing 6-year-old boy with autism
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Three players tested positive just days before the state championship game.
NCHSAA: Wallace-Rose Hill football team dealing with 3 positive COVID-19 tests ahead of state championship

Latest News

A WITN viewer provided us with video of the bus taking off.
VIDEO: Man drives off with stolen school bus with officer on board
View video shows law enforcement closing in on a school bus before the driver takes off.
Man takes off in Fayetteville school bus
Nutcracker Ballet
Nutcracker Ballet raises money for Children’s Miracle Network
Kai
Saving Graces: Kai
Nutcracker returns to ECU stage
Nutcracker returns to ECU stage