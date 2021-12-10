Advertisement

Duplin County home destroyed in Thursday fire

Firefighters deal with a fire at a home Cedar Fork Church Road.
Firefighters deal with a fire at a home Cedar Fork Church Road.(Duplin County Emergency Services)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A home was destroyed by a fire Thursday night in one Eastern Carolina County.

Duplin County EMS Director Brandon McMahon said that crews got the call around 8:15 p.m. to a home on Cedar Fork Church Road.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames at the home.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control by around 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to save a cat from the fire.

We’re told that four adults and two children lived at the home and that there were no injuries to them or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lyman Volunteer, Fountaintown, Chinquapin, Beulaville, and Potters Hill fire departments responded to help fight the fire.

