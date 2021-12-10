Deputies searching for missing Pasquotank County man

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help locating a missing man in Pasquotank County.

The sheriff’s office said that Mike Forbes, 44, was last seen on December 5th between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at his home on the 100 block of Northside Road outside of Elizabeth City.

Forbes stands 6′ tall and may be in a white 2004 Ford pickup with registration JAA-5610. It’s possible he’s heading to the Outer Banks.

If you’ve seen Forbes, call the sheriff’s office at 252-338-2191.

