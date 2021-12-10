Coast Guard overseeing fishing vessel salvage near Duck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard is overseeing the salvage and removal of a fishing vessel that became grounded near Duck on Friday.

The Coast Guard said four people were rescued from the disabled fishing vessel “Bald Eagle II,” on Tuesday off the North Carolina coast.

The vessel has 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board that officials are working to safely remove, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the cause of the grounding is currently under investigation.

