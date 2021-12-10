Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather comes with mostly cloudy skies

Widespread rain holds off until Saturday night-Sunday morning
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A warm front will ease through the East today, leading to partly cloudy skies as we approach the weekend. A few scattered showers will hitch a ride along that front, giving us a shot at a quarter of an inch of rainfall. Highs will climb as winds blow out of the southwest, reaching the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will hit the mid 70s by Saturday, nearly 15° above our seasonal average.

Rain showers will increase this weekend. The heaviest rain will come down late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few isolated pre-frontal showers will dot the radar Saturday. About a quarter to half inch of rain is expected across much of the area. Skies will clear up on Sunday as cooler air drains into the area. Highs Saturday will be in the 70s, but drop into the 50s Sunday.

Friday

Partly sunny with a brief shower possible. Rain chance less than 20%. Wind: S 5 High of 66.

Saturday

Dry, warm and windy with a high of 76. Rain chances increase in the evening and overnight. Wind: S15 G20.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeastern High School
SHERIFF: Student on bus found with AK-47 pistol, loaded 30-round magazine
Justin Mizell
Plymouth man sentenced to prison on stalking, other charges in Pitt County
Jeremiah Cephus
UPDATE: Washington police locate missing 6-year-old boy with autism
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Three players tested positive just days before the state championship game.
NCHSAA: Wallace-Rose Hill football team dealing with 3 positive COVID-19 tests ahead of state championship

Latest News

A WITN viewer provided us with video of the bus taking off.
VIDEO: Man drives off with stolen school bus with officer on board
View video shows law enforcement closing in on a school bus before the driver takes off.
Man takes off in Fayetteville school bus
Nutcracker Ballet
Nutcracker Ballet raises money for Children’s Miracle Network
Kai
Saving Graces: Kai
Nutcracker returns to ECU stage
Nutcracker returns to ECU stage