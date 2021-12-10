Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather comes with mostly cloudy skies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A warm front will ease through the East today, leading to partly cloudy skies as we approach the weekend. A few scattered showers will hitch a ride along that front, giving us a shot at a quarter of an inch of rainfall. Highs will climb as winds blow out of the southwest, reaching the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will hit the mid 70s by Saturday, nearly 15° above our seasonal average.

Rain showers will increase this weekend. The heaviest rain will come down late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few isolated pre-frontal showers will dot the radar Saturday. About a quarter to half inch of rain is expected across much of the area. Skies will clear up on Sunday as cooler air drains into the area. Highs Saturday will be in the 70s, but drop into the 50s Sunday.

Friday

Partly sunny with a brief shower possible. Rain chance less than 20%. Wind: S 5 High of 66.

Saturday

Dry, warm and windy with a high of 76. Rain chances increase in the evening and overnight. Wind: S15 G20.

