Canada taps into maple syrup reserve

By CBC News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAURIERVILLE, Quebec (CBC) - Welcome to Laurierville, a small, unassuming town about a two-hour drive from Montreal. It’s got its church, its bank, its library and its maple syrup emergency reserve.

That’s right, the world’s only emergency supply of that oh-so-sweet sticky stuff.

“As you can see, we’re not out of syrup,” said David Hall, a maple syrup producer.

The organization that governs Quebec’s maple syrup producers have been stockpiling gallons of the so-called “liquid gold” in Laurierville for 21 years.

It’s a strategic move to ensure no Canadian has to deal with a lack of syrup at the breakfast table.

“We take syrup off the market when it’s in a surplus when there’s no home for it. We put it in the white barrels here,” Hall said. “We store it, and when it comes time, we have a year like this year where sales went up, production went down a bit - we’re able to fill the market.”

Every single one of the barrels has about 272 kilos of maple syrup inside, the equivalent of about 400 cans. It’s about 45 million kilograms in all, the producers said.

They’re tapping into about half of it after a less-than-stellar year of production.

It’s a significant chunk from the reserve, but producers said it’s serving its purpose.

“I feel that next December, when we talk, people will still be putting maple syrup on their pancakes,” Hall said. “I don’t believe we going to have to resort to Aunt Jemima or corn syrup.”

Don’t worry, there won’t be any maple syrup heist from the warehouse.

“I wouldn’t try and break in, that’s all I’ll say,” Hall said.

