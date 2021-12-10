Blood drive held in memory of two Eastern Carolina children

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - A blood drive was held Thursday in memory of two children, one of whom was a student at Chocowinity Primary School.

The blood drive started at 12:30 in the afternoon and ran until 5:30 in the evening.

The drive was in memory of Brayden Everette, a CPS student, and Kennisyn Everette, who died in a vehicle accident on Highway 33 near Grimes Farm Road on Dec. 14th, 2020.

State Highway Patrol says the vehicle was driven by their mother Linsey Everette when they veered into the other lane and another car hit them. Troopers say it was raining hard at the time of the crash.

Thursday’s blood drive had a goal of at least 25 units.

“It’s a great feeling to give back to the community because there is always a need for blood in the community. We just want to keep his memory alive so we want to make this an annual event.”

Anyone who missed the blood drive can go here to find a location of a blood drive in their area.

On the American Red Cross website, it says the Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade and there is a dangerously low blood supply.

