Aho’s 2nd of game lifts Hurricanes over Flames 2-1 in OT

Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes to extend his point streak to four...
Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes to extend his point streak to four games.
By Associated Press and Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) - Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 4:07 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots in the win.

Playing against his former team, defenseman Noah Hanifin scored the lone goal for the Flames but was unable to convert on an early penalty shot.

Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves.

Heading into the game, the Hurricanes had allowed the fewest goals in the NHL, while the Flames were second.

The 18-6-1 Canes are now ranked second in the Metropolitan division, just behind the Capitals. They hit the road Saturday to face the Oilers.

